A woman is dead after a crash on Bryan Station Road at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

Lexington Police Department tells us officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Bryan Station Road for a single-vehicle crash.

An adult female was pronounced dead on scene by the coroner.

According to the coroner's report, the victim's identity is pending investigation.

Her cause of death is pending investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.