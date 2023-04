LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is dead after a single car crash on Briar Hill Road right before 7 a.m. Friday, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

Coroner Gary Ginn says the car was going west on Briar Hill when it went off the road, hit a tree, swerved back across the highway, and hit another tree.

The coroner presumes speeding, slick roads, and lack of wearing a seatbelt as the factors for ultimately leading to the woman’s death.

