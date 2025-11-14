Coroner: Woman killed in collision on U.S. Highway 68 in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholas County Coroner Emily Gaunce reports that a woman was killed in a collision on Thursday on U.S. Highway 68 in Carlisle.

According to the coroner, Christina Doyle of Fleming County was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:28 p.m. Thursday.

The coroner says that the body has been sent to the Office of the Kentucky Medical Examiner in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police, the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, and the coroner's office are investigating the collision.