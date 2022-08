BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car Monday morning in Berea.

WBON-TV reports the 88-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

The Madison County Coroner tells LEX 18 that she died at St. Joseph's Hospital.

