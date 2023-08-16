Corrections Chief proposes policy changes related to religious clothing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington’s Division of Community Corrections Chief Colonel Scott Colvin has proposed several policy changes related to religious clothing following concerns raised by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The organization asked Colvin to review an incident where a female arrestee was required to remove her religious headwear (hijab) during the booking process.

While concluding that the current policy is religion-neutral and that corrections officers followed the policy, Colvin worked with CAIR to identify new practices that strive to better balance institutional security needs with religious practices.

Changes include:



Permitting individuals who wear religious head coverings, including Islamic hijabs, Jewish kippas and Sikh turbans, to do so.

When it is necessary to remove religious clothing for security, such removal would occur in a private setting in the presence of a corrections officer who is the same sex as the detained person.

Detained persons may wear religious clothing, including head coverings, in booking photographs, provided the person’s face can remain fully visible.

Images taken of the detainee without religious clothing would be limited to internal use. Separate photos with religious clothing would be taken for public uses.

Colvin thanked the Council for providing reference materials and sample polices from other detention centers for his consideration.

Colvin expects policy revisions to be finalized within the next 30 days and implemented immediately.