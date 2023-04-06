Watch Now
News

Actions

Could human hair help fix Kentucky bridges?

CATSTRONG and START 2023-1353.jpg
Posted at 8:19 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 20:19:04-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It might sound weird, but human hair might be able to help a problem across the country.

Research is underway at the University of Kentucky to study how human hair can be beneficial to much-needed repairs to structures and bridges.

CATSTRONG and START 2023-1364.jpg

"To me right now it's just that one fiber among all these fibers that you can use for anything that you want," said Issam Harik, a civil engineering professor at the University of Kentucky.

Harik has helped lead CatStrong, a group of students helping to research fiber reinforcements in buildings and bridges.

CATSTRONG and START 2023-1436.jpg

"Any construction project, you use everything," said Harik. "From plastics, to wood to steel to concrete so this would be one of those materials used in the construction process."

UK says human hair is about 30,000 pounds per square inch.

"Throughout history, we've been using fibers from plants and animals to build many structural components," Harik said.

CATSTRONG and START 2023-1507.jpg

Harik credits the students who have helped to lead this research. He admits the concept of human hair sounds a bit strange, but he knows it could be effective.

"It's inexpensive as a raw material for us," Harik said. "We can form any shape with it once we are done with our initial studies."

As for what's next, the research continues as far as testing and development.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!