'Couldn't believe it': Somerset man wins $500,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man bought a $20 lottery ticket and ended up winning the game's top prize.

Kentucky Lottery officials say the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought lottery tickets earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston.

He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions Limited Edition Scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket matched the number 11 and located directly below was the game's $500,000 top prize.

Kentucky Lottery

"I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn't believe it, and I still don't," he told lottery officials.

The man, along with his wife, made their way to Louisville to claim the prize, where he walked away with a check for $357,500, after taxes. They plan to pay off their house and a few other things.

Jay Gayatri will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.