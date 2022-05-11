Country music artist giving back to Lexington homeless community as part of 'Giving Guitars Tour'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Country music artist is giving back to the homeless community in Lexington.

Steven Cade has visited more than 50 homeless shelters in 11 different states, giving away more than 100 guitars. He says he shares hope and healing through music.

On Wednesday, Cade visited Arbor Youth Services where he visited with guests, performed a mini-concert, and donated a guitar.

Steven Cade performs

"We just feel like this is a great movement. This is a mission, and it's a great way just to inspire people with music and guitars," said Andrew Shayde, Development Director at Arbor Youth Services. "I love seeing anybody that will take time out of their busy lives to help kids. That's what we do at Arbor Youth, and that's what people like Steven and our donors do."

You can find more information on Cade's "Giving Guitars Tour" at instrumentsforinspiration.org