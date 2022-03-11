Country Music Star Alan Jackson is coming to Rupp Arena for his latest tour

LEXINGTON KY. (LEX 18) — Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is coming to Lexington and Rupp Arena as part of his latest tour. Jackson and the "Last Call: One More For The Road" tour stops in Rupp Arena on Friday, September 9th.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” said Jackson. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow,” he notes, adding with a smile, “I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me….”

Jackson hits the road for the first time since revealing a health diagnosis. In the Fall of 2021, Jackson announced he was living with CMT ( Charcot-Marie-Tooth) which is a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance.

Tickets, fan club presale, and general tour information can be found on Alan Jackson's website.