Watch Now
News

Actions

Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59

Obit Charlie Robison
Ed Rode/AP
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30, 2009. Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after a medical procedure left him unable to sing, has died. A family representative says Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 59. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File)
Obit Charlie Robison
Posted at 7:22 PM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 19:22:08-04

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after a medical procedure left him unable to sing, has died.

A family representative says Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 59.

His 2001 album “Step Right Up” produced the Top 40 country song “I Want You Bad.”

Robison also served as a judge for one year on USA Network’s reality TV show “Nashville Star."

In 2018, Robison announced that he had permanently lost the ability to sing following surgery on his throat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18