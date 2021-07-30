County official: Long road to recovery likely after Menifee County flood

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least a dozen Menifee County homes and several businesses were damaged during flash flooding, according to county officials.

James Agee said he sees flooding all the time, but none like the one his family experienced on Friday.

“Surprised me how fast it rose. It usually doesn't raise that fast,” Agee said.

Agee said he woke up to the entirety of his front yard covered in several feet of water.

The current was so strong it started carrying cars away, according to Agee.

The family said once the water receded, they found one car turned upside down and the walls of their cinderblock bridge ripped away and scattered throughout the property.

“I'm not worried about all the stuff that gets lost. Nobody drowned and that’s all that matters,” Agee said.

The water stopped rising before it could get inside the house, but Agee said many of his neighbors weren’t as lucky.

Judge-Executive Rick Stiltner said it could take Menifee County months to fully recover from the damage brought on by the severe weather.

“Since I’ve been in Menifee County, this is the worst flood I’ve seen,” Stiltner said.

Stiltner said crews are out working to get roads cleared and repaired.

Anybody in Menifee County in need of help due to flooding is being asked to call the Judge-Executive’s office at 606-768-3482.

