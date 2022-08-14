County-wide debris removal begins in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As people in Eastern Kentucky continue to clean up from the floods, county-wide debris removal began on Sunday for a few select counties.

Pike, Knott, and Letcher counties are part of the Sunday and Monday county-wide clean-up by AshBritt. Crews will be active on KY 610 in Pike County and KY 550 in Knott County to pick up debris.

AshBritt is contracted through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. They can pick up any of the following items:

Construction and demolition materials – non-recyclable building construction materials such as drywall, asphalt shingles, sinks/tubs, floor tiles, etc.; non-recyclable building contents and personal property, such as carpeting/rugs, furniture, and clothing.

– non-recyclable building construction materials such as drywall, asphalt shingles, sinks/tubs, floor tiles, etc.; non-recyclable building contents and personal property, such as carpeting/rugs, furniture, and clothing. Electronic waste – electrical or electronic devices such as TVs, computers, printers, radios, and small appliances.

– electrical or electronic devices such as TVs, computers, printers, radios, and small appliances. Household hazardous waste – paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides, etc. Must be in a secured container and not leaking in any way.

– paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides, etc. Must be in a secured container and not leaking in any way. Large home appliances – large appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, and driers. Residents are cautioned to follow local government guidelines for the disposal of refrigerators, which must be free of rotted food if placed outside for pickup.

– large appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, and driers. Residents are cautioned to follow local government guidelines for the disposal of refrigerators, which must be free of rotted food if placed outside for pickup. Vegetative materials – debris from trees, limbs, brush, and leaves.

AshBritt pickups do not cover ordinary household trash and recyclables or bagged debris.