Couple looks to help Somerset family after fire kills father of four

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pulaski County couple is hoping the community will step up to help a local family after a father of four died in a fire over the weekend.

The fire happened along West Highway 80 in Somerset on Saturday, according to firefighters, and is still under investigation.

Mike Truett says he was a close friend of the victim, James Hawkins, who worked for him in his painting business for nearly ten years.

"It just don't seem real," Truett said.

He and his wife Angie have now turned their attention to helping Hawkins' wife and four daughters.

"She's just lost and I couldn't imagine losing a husband and a home and everything I own," said Angie Truett.

They're collecting donations and have organized an online fundraiser for the family.

"I know James," Angie said. "If he was still here and it was reversed, he would be doing what he can to help us."

In his 10 years working with Hawkins, Mike said the love Hawkins had for his family was obvious.

"He thought the world of them, he really did," he said. "When he didn't work he was here. He was always wanting to be with them."

Now the Truett's are hopeful to do whatever they get to help his family get back on their feet.