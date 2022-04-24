Couponers share saving tips as grocery prices rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Two local women found a different way to try and help others save at the grocery store. They're taking their strategy to social media to help their fellow Kentuckians.

Tori Hinkle or '@iloveqpons' on social media her friend Erika Perkins or '@couponingwitherika" want people to stop swiping their cards and start scanning your coupons.

"Never pay full price again," said Perkins.

They said it's especially important now that food prices continue to rise.

"A lot of people are in the same boat as me.' Not everyone has 15 dollars to throw at a bottle of Gain detergent," said Hinkle.

The two now have over 150 thousand followers on their Tik Tok and Instagram accounts. All are dedicated to walking beginners through the couponing experience.

"I never expected it to get to this point where I have so many followers and stuff. We both make visuals to try and make it easy for someone," said Perkins.

They said most of their deals come from Family Dollar and Dollar General, major food sources for those in rural areas.

Each post shows followers where to find deals, what to buy, how much of each item, what they can expect to save at checkout, and what to avoid when you're first starting out.

"For sure start small and work your way up," said Perkins.

"I save thousands each year. Especially now, with the price of everything going up you want to save every last dollar that you can," said Hinkle.

It gets easier as you go and if I can teach myself to do it, then anybody can do it."

To learn more about coupons and saving you can follow Perkins and Hinkle at @iloveqpons and @couponingwitherika on Instagram and Tik Tok.

https://www.instagram.com/iloveqpons/ [instagram.com]

https://www.instagram.com/couponingwitherika/ [instagram.com]