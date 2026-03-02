1 adult, 4 kids displaced overnight after garage fire on Kearney Ridge Blvd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department reported that a home fire on Kearney Ridge Boulevard Monday has left one adult and four kids displaced for the night.

LFD detailed that units were called to a structure fire at the 2500 block of Kearney Ridge Boulevard around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officials said smoke and flames were visible resulting in an upgrade to a working fire.

The majority of the fire was located in the garage, officials noted, and it was extinguished without the fire moving to the living room area.

No injuries were reported and officials added that one adult and four kids will be displaced for one night.