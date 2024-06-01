1 arrested, 1 killed, and 1 severely injured after crash in Green County

GREENSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and another has been severely injured after a crash involving two vehicles that occurred on Friday in Green County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 49-year-old Larry Waters from Greensburg was driving west on Buckner Hill Road in a 1990 Chevrolet Lumina when he approached a 2013 Jeep Wrangler heading east being driven by 30-year-old Justin Smith, also from Greensburg. Waters reportedly traveled left of center and in an attempt to avoid Waters, Smith steered his Jeep onto an embankment outside of the right shoulder.

The release states that the vehicles collided in a "sideswipe manner," and Smith's Jeep overturned and ejected the four occupants.

28-year-old Blake Mitchell from Greensburg, a passenger in Smith's Jeep, was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Smith was also taken to the same hospital for treatment of "severe injuries."

Two additional passengers in Smith's vehicle refused medical treatment. KSP says that Waters refused medical treatment as well.

Waters was arrested and charged with first-offense DUI, vehicular homicide, first-degree assault, and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.