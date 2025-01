LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Lexington Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital and another was arrested for DUI following a crash in Lexington on Friday night.

Police say that the crash involved two vehicles and first-responders were dispatched to the crash on Dover Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The person who was transported to the hospital was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.