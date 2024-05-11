1 arrested, 2 hospitalized after car crash, shooting in Adair County

The Kentucky State police say that one man has been arrested after he got into a car crash and then allegedly shot the other driver in Adair County on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the KSP, at around 7:55 a.m., 50-year-old Gregory Willis from Columbia and 46-year-old Mark Hatcher from Columbia got into a car accident on KY 704. After the crash, Willis reportedly shot Hatcher.

KSP says that Willis fled the scene before law enforcement arrived but was arrested a short time later at approximately 1:56 p.m. when Troopers located him in a wooded area on Paul Frankum Road in Adair County. KSP says that he was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree assault.

A passenger in Hatcher's car, 23-year-old William Freese from Columbia, was also injured during the crash.

Hatcher and Freese have both been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the release states.

