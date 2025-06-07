1 arrested after shots fired near Georgetown Walmart in the area of Cherry Blossom Way

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was arrested after officers from the Georgetown Police Department responded to a reported "weapons-related incident" in the area of Cherry Blossom Way on Saturday, according to a release from the department.

Police say the incident happened just north of the Walmart, where authorities say the suspect allegedly fired shots. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers successfully apprehended the suspect without further incident and recovered a weapon, the release states.

Police have determined the situation appears to be isolated and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

An investigation remains ongoing.

