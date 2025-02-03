1 arrested, charged with trafficking meth, Harrodsburg police say

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrodsburg Police Department announced Monday that one person was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and other charges.

Police say that an investigation led by the department led to the arrest of April Bradley, who was charged with careless driving and wanton endangerment first, in addition to the trafficking methamphetamine charge.

Officers also seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, a handgun, digital scales, a large amount of cash and police-style radios, according to a release from the department.