1 arrested following fatal shooting in Leslie County

WOOTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been arrested after a shooting in Leslie County that left one person dead, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said that they responded to a call for assistance from the Leslie County Sheriff's Office in regards to a shooting complaint on Cutshin Road located in the Wooton community at approximately 3:32 a.m. on Thursday.

When law enforcement arrived, they found 49-year-old Mary M. Andrews at a home with a gunshot wound, a release from KSP states.

Andrews was taken to Mary Breckinridge Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation indicated that Andrews's boyfriend, 54-year-old William E. Pennington from Wooton, shot Andrews.

Pennington was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter. He was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

Andrews's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and an investigation is ongoing.

