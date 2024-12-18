1 arrested in connection to shots fired at vehicles in Lexington in November

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has been arrested in connection to shots fired at vehicles on South Upper Street on Nov. 3, according to the Lexington Police Department.

21-year-old Davontay Jones was arrested on Dec .17 and charged with five counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment (discharge of a firearm) in connection to the incident, police say.

A release from the LPD says that on Nov. 3 at around 1:00 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of South Upper Street for shots fired. Once they arrived, they found shell casings and vehicles that had been hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online, by calling 859-253-2020, or through the P3 Tips app.