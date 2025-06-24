1 arrested in Laurel County after homemade explosives seized from home

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is facing charges after homemade explosives used to make fireworks were seized from his home in Laurel County.

According to Kentucky State Police, an officer observed an item burning in roadway near a home located on KY-490 on Sunday.

That officer was later approached by William Jones, who informed police that "the burning material belonged to him and contained an explosive mixture of potassium nitrate and sugar, which he had reportedly created to make fireworks."

Jones also informed the officer that more explosive materials were located inside the home, and, after consenting to a search of the residence, was taken into custody.

All materials were collected and disposed of by the KSP Hazardous Devices Unit.

Jones was charged with one count of first degree wanton endangerment. The incident remains under investigation.