1 building, several trucks damaged in fire in Central KY

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — One building and several trucks were damaged in a fire in Central Kentucky on Saturday morning, according to the Washington County Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mike Mulholland posted to Facebook saying, the Washington County and Springfield Fire Departments were dispatched to a commercial building on fire.

Mulholland says upon arrival, units found a 100x75 building with several trucks inside on fire. The Willsiburg and Mackville Fire Departments were dispatched to assist, and approximately 30 firefighters were on scene.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.