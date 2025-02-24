1 charged after crash on Bluegrass Parkway that left 1 dead and another injured

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been charged after a crash that took place on Friday on the Bluegrass Parkway that left one dead and another injured, according to the Kentucky State Police,

A release from KSP states they responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the 13-mile marker on the parkway after the Nelson County dispatch requested KSP to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Nelson Pacheco, Jr from Cicero, Illinois, was changing a tire on a car stopped in the westbound emergency lane on Bluegrass Parkway while 20-year-old Amari Mays-Clark from Frankfort was standing near the driver's side bumper. A Jeep Grand Cherokee then reportedly crossed the fog line, striking Mays-Clark and Pacheco, and continued driving.

Mays-Clark was pronounced dead at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner, and Pacheco was taken to Baptist Health Hardin with reported non-life-threatening injuries, KSP says.

KSP says that "several" hours later, the driver of the Jeep, 48-year-old Jason T. Hamilton from Rineyville, turned himself in and was charged with "Vehicular Homicide When Under the Influence of Alcohol, Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance and Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)." Hamilton was taken to the Nelson County Detention Center and given a $500,000 bond.

The family of Amari Mays-Clark has set up a GoFundMe, which can be found here.