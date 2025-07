LEXINGTON, Ky. — One person has been charged with assault following an afternoon stabbing in Lexington.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Greentree Road on Monday around 1 p.m. for reports of an assault involving a weapon, Lexington Police report. When they arrived, they found a male victim who had been stabbed; he was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

20-year-old William Sanchez was arrested and charged with first degree assault.