Sheriff's Office: 1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead, and another has been arrested following a shooting in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the office says that law enforcement officials were dispatched to an area in the 4400 block of US 27 South for a reported shooting incident.

The release says that one man is now dead.

Jack McNew has been booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center and charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

The sheriff's office adds that there is no threat to the public and the shooting was an isolated incident.