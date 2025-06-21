1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Bardstown home

(LEX 18) — One person is dead and another was injured after a vehicle crashed into a house in Bardstown early Friday morning, according to the Bardstown Fire Department.

The department responded to the 800 block of West Stephen Foster Avenue at 4:21 a.m. on Saturday after getting reports that a car had crashed into a house.

"It appeared that the black car left the roadway and struck the blue car that was parked at a residence, and then the black car hit the structure," a post from the fire department states.

Both occupants of the black car were transported from the crash by emergency medical services, however, the passenger later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The department says the driver was initially taken to Flaget Hospital and later airlifted to the University of Louisville trauma center, and their condition is currently unknown.

KSP is continuing to investigate the crash.

