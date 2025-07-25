1 dead, 1 with severe injuries following collision in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another is with severe injuries following a head-on collision in Nelson County.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday on Louisville Road near the county line.

Once on scene, officials found the driver of one vehicle dead. Investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north along the roadway when it crossed into the path of a second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was found "in severe need of medical attention," and was transported by air to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.