1 dead, 2 injured in head-on collision in Meade County

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Meade County on Saturday night, Kentucky State Police reports.

KSP responded to the two-vehicle crash near the 4100 block of Payneville Road after receiving a call from the Meade County Sheriff's Office at approximately 11:15 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, 20-year-old Robert Eldridge from Battletown was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang westbound on KY 144 when he attempted to pass another vehicle. Eldridge's vehicle struck a 2025 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 44-year-old John Kaw from Louisville head-on in the eastbound lane, KSP reports.

Eldridge was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner's Office, while Kaw and a passenger in Eldridge's vehicle were airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.