1 dead, 3 injured after single-vehicle crash in LaRue County

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A teen from Campbellsville died Saturday afternoon after their vehicle crashed and overturned on a highway in LaRue County, a release from the Kentucky State Police says.

KSP says they responded to the single-vehicle crash on KY 210 east of Hodgenville after receiving a call from the LaRue County Sheriff's Office at approximately 12:20 p.m. on June 14.

Investigators determined a 17-year-old was driving a 2012 Infiniti eastbound when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned multiple times.

The teenage driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaRue County Coroner's Office.

An adult and two juvenile passengers were transported to Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.

An investigation into the crash is onoging.