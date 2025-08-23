1 dead, 4 injured after crash on KY 10 on Friday

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Friday evening crash on KY 10 left one person dead and four others injured when a disabled vehicle was struck by another car, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. near the 4000 block of KY 10.

62-year-old Brian Heron from Maysville was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mason County Coroner. KSP stated that a preliminary investigation determined that Heron was attempting to push his disabled red Chevrolet Corvette out of the road when a black Chevrolet Trailblazer struck him. The release says that the Trailblazer was occupied by a driver and two passengers.

After striking Heron, the Trailblazer continued forward and hit a black Toyota Camry, which the release says was occupied by one driver.

The driver and one passenger from the Trailblazer, as well as the driver of the Camry, were taken to Meadowview Hospital by Mason County EMS, where the release states they are in stable condition. Another passenger from the Trailblazer was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.