1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Anderson County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

A release from KSP said that the collision happened at around 9:51 p.m. near the intersection of US 127 and Keaton Lane.

KSP says that 55-year-old Lynda Holland was attempting to cross US 127 in a dark portion of the highway when a Ford F-350 driving north struck Holland, resulting in fatal injuries.

Holland was pronounced dead on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.