Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Anderson County

ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Department
ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Anderson County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

A release from KSP said that the collision happened at around 9:51 p.m. near the intersection of US 127 and Keaton Lane.

KSP says that 55-year-old Lynda Holland was attempting to cross US 127 in a dark portion of the highway when a Ford F-350 driving north struck Holland, resulting in fatal injuries.

Holland was pronounced dead on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18