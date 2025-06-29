1 dead after being hit by vehicle on southern Kentucky highway, KSP reports

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Glasgow man died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Burkesville Road in Barren County, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

KSP responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. after receiving a call from the Barren County Sheriff's Office requesting assistance with the fatal collision.

According to the preliminary investigation, 59-year-old Ricky Parsons was standing in the middle of KY 90 near Green Valley Road when he was struck by a 2017 Dodge traveling eastbound in the left lane.

Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.