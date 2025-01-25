1 dead after crash involving vehicle and pedestrian on North Broadway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been pronounced dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on North Broadway in Lexington on Friday night, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say officers responded to inbound North Broadway at Kenyon Road at 7:22 p.m. The Lexington Fire Department also responded and pronounced the pedestrian, an adult male, dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and no charges are anticipated, according to police.

Police add that traffic will be diverted from North Broadway until the incident investigation has concluded.