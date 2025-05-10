1 dead after falling into Kentucky River near Beattyville

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person died early Saturday after falling into the South Fork of the Kentucky River near Beattyville, according to the Lee County Coroner's Office.

A post from the office states that Lee County 911 received a report of the incident at approximately 12:15 a.m. on May 10. Despite resuscitation efforts at the scene, the individual was pronounced dead by the Lee County Coroner's Office.

Officials have not released the name of the deceased, and no foul play is suspected in the incident, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of County Coroner Joshua Hagan, Deputy Coroner Kenneth Lewis, and the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the post states.

Lee County EMS, Lee County Sheriff's Office, and Beattyville Police Department assisted at the scene.