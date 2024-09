JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office reported that one person has died after a fire broke out at his home in the Tates Creek Estates neighborhood in Jessamine County on Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner confirmed that 44-year-old David Morrow was taken to an area hospital and died from his sustained injuries.

The coroner's office continues to investigate and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.