1 dead after reportedly falling 35 feet from a bucket truck in Nelson County

Officials reported that on Thursday, authorities were called to the 1800 block of Hibbs Lane to aid a trauma patient who had fallen from a bucket truck. The individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Our deepest condolences are extended to the family and friends of the deceased," a post from the district read.