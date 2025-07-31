Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead after reportedly falling 35 feet from a bucket truck in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was pronounced dead after reportedly falling from a bucket truck on Thursday morning in Nelson County, according to the Northeast Fire Protection District.

Officials reported that on Thursday, authorities were called to the 1800 block of Hibbs Lane to aid a trauma patient who had fallen from a bucket truck. The individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Our deepest condolences are extended to the family and friends of the deceased," a post from the district read.

