1 dead after shooting on Cambridge Drive on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after a shooting that occurred on Cambridge Drive on Tuesday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to an area in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive at approximately 5:12 p.m., and when they arrived, they found one victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has been identified as a male, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online, by calling 859-253-2020, or through the P3 Tips app.