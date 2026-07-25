1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayhart says, they were called to a head-on collision at mile marker 37 on Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County at 2:57 p.m. on Saturday. About a mile from the Clay County line.

One person was killed in the collision, but it's unclear if there were any other injuries, according to Trooper Gayhart.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time.

State police say crews are still on scene as of 7:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.