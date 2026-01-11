1 dead, another critically injured in two-vehicle collision on Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person died and another was critically injured following a two-vehicle collision on Tates Creek Road and Clearwater Way Sunday morning, according to Lexington Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police reported.

Police confirmed that one person was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The second person remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

All outbound lanes on Tates Creek Road are closed, along with the outbound lane going onto Clearwater Way. Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. No additional details about the cause of the crash or the identities of those involved have been released.

