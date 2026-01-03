1 dead, another injured in Rockcastle County house fire Saturday morning

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person died and another was hospitalized with burn injuries following a house fire on John Road in Rockcastle County Saturday morning, according to Western Rockcastle Fire Chief Jimmy Clark.

Units responded to the fully involved house fire around 6:45 a.m. Saturday. Both victims are adults, with no minors involved in the incident, Clark reported.

Clark added that it took firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze. The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Clark reminded residents to check on neighbors during winter months and to always stay alert for potential fire hazards.