1 dead following afternoon single-vehicle collision on I-75 in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead following an afternoon single vehicle collision on I-75 southbound in Rockcastle County, Kentucky State Police report.

According to the agency, the collision occurred just after 3 p.m. at the 63-mile marker. An investigation reveals that according to a passenger, the driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Rex Loveless, pulled onto the right shoulder of the roadway and began complaining of pain.

The vehicle then rolled off the shoulder of the roadway and struck a rock wall. Loveless was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.