LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Laurel County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on KY 638, approximately 1.5 miles east of London.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Information on the identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

The roadway has since reopened.