1 dead in fully engulfed house fire in Letcher County

MCROBERTS, Ky. (LEX18) — A 70-year-old man is dead following a house fire Saturday morning in Letcher County.

Kentucky State Police say they responded to a structure fire around 7:40 a.m. on KY Highway 343 in the McRoberts community. Troopers from Post 13 in Hazard and local first responders arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters extinguished the fire, crews searched the residence and found remains of a person believed to be the homeowner, identified as 70-year-old Robert Mullins, of McRoberts. The Letcher County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected. The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you on-air and online as we learn more.