1 dead, several injured after 2-vehicle head-on crash on Bryan Station Road, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and several others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles on Bryan Station Road on Saturday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were called to a crash in the 3500 block of Bryan Station Road at approximately 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found that two cars had collided head-on and there were seven occupants in total.

Lexington police say that one person was killed, another was taken to the hospital in "critical condition," and another was transported in "serious condition." Police add that the other four people involved were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.