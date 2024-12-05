Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

1 displaced following morning apartment fire on Codell Drive

fire truck
LEX 18
fire truck
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Lexington Fire Department released information on an apartment fire on Codell Drive that left one person displaced on Thursday morning.

Officials detailed that crews were called to a structure fire on Codell Drive on Thursday. Crews extinguished the fire that was located in a single apartment and damaged was contained to the apartment.

No injuries were reported while one person was displaced, according to officials.

A fire investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine an origin and cause of the fire.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18