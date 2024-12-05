1 displaced following morning apartment fire on Codell Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Lexington Fire Department released information on an apartment fire on Codell Drive that left one person displaced on Thursday morning.

Officials detailed that crews were called to a structure fire on Codell Drive on Thursday. Crews extinguished the fire that was located in a single apartment and damaged was contained to the apartment.

No injuries were reported while one person was displaced, according to officials.

A fire investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine an origin and cause of the fire.

