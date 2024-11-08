1 firefighter injured while battling structure fire in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials reported to LEX 18 that one firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire on Caudill Road in Powell County on Friday.

According to officials, multiple fire department where on the scene in which a home quickly became engulfed in flames. However, no one was home at the time, officials added.

Officials detailed that it took almost an hour to control the fire and in the process an "O2 apparatus" reportedly exploded in the home near the firefighter who was injured.