1 found dead after apartment fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been found dead after an apartment fire in Lexington on Sunday, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

An official with the LFD said the department responded to the fire at 4:33 p.m. after a neighbor reported a burning smell inside the building. When fire crews arrived, the fire was upgraded to a working structure fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the main body of fire located in a kitchen and, during a search, located a female victim in the bathroom, according to the LFD.

According to the LFD official, the victim's identity has not yet been released, and fire investigators are working to determine the fire's origin and cause.