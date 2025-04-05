1 found dead in 'fully submerged' vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was found dead inside a "fully submerged" vehicle on Nelsonville Road in Nelson County early Saturday morning, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the sheriff's office says that at approximately 3:40 a.m. Nelson County dispatch notified emergency responders of a person trapped in their vehicle in the 2800 block of Nelsonville Road. Upon arrival, responders found a 74-year-old dead inside the vehicle, which was fully submerged in water.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The release concludes by reminding drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roadways, saying, "The end result does not out weigh the risk. Turn around don’t drown is more than a saying it’s the difference between life and death."